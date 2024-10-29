Russian Combat Losses In Ukraine Up By 1,360 Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to October 29, 2024, amount to approximately 692,080 personnel, including 1,360 lost over the previous day.

This information was shared on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, as reported by Ukrinform.

Also, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 9,129 (+9) Russian tanks, 18,404 (+9) armored combat vehicles, 19,917 (+45) artillery systems, 1,241 (+1) MLRS, 984 air defense systems, 369 aircraft, 329 helicopters, 17,939 (+72) tactical UAVs, 2,625 missiles, 28 warships/boats, 1 submarine, 27,749 (+89) military vehicles and fuel trucks, and 3,566 (+10) units of special equipment.

Data is being verified.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated at the Ukraine–Northern Europe summit in Reykjavik that there is now an opportunity to achieve victory in Eastern Europe, so that battles would not be fought in the future on northern, eastern, southern fronts or in African countries.