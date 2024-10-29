Naftogaz To Receive Distributed Generation Equipment From Norway

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group expects to receive equipment shipments from Norway, which will add 80 megawatts in capacity to Ukraine's system.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Group Board Chairman & CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov on , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“With the support of the of Norway, we are working to develop distributed generation at Naftogaz Group's enterprises. Soon, we expect the delivery of equipment, which will add 80 megawatts in capacity to Ukraine's power grid,” Chernyshov wrote.

Thanks to this, residents of one of regions will be provided with additional power and heat generation during the heating season, according to Chernyshov.

“I am grateful to our partners for their consistent and much-needed help ahead of winter,” Chernyshov added.

A reminder that, according to Ukrainian Energy Deputy Minister Mykola Kolisnyk, power engineers accumulated sufficient fuel and oil stocks ahead of the heating season.

