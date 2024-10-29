Milipol Qatar '24 Begins In Doha With Kuwaiti Participation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, Oct 29 (KUNA) -- The 15th Milipol Qatar began in Doha with the participation of 250 national and international companies specialized in security and safety.

The event, which saw Kuwait's First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense, and Interior Minister Fahad Yusuf Saud attending, will last until October 31.

This year's Milipol has six grand international pavilions held in an area of 23,000 square meters.

The worldwide event of homeland security "Milipol" was organized for the first time in 1984 in Paris and occurs every two years. (end)

sss













MENAFN29102024000071011013ID1108827932