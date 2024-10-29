AFC Player Of The Year: Qatar's Afif Eyes Historic Second Award

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula / AFC

Seoul: Qatar talisman Akram Afif could become the first player from his nation to win the AFC Player of the Year accolade twice, following a sensational 2023/24 campaign.

Nominated for a second occasion, the 2019 recipient will fancy his chances of a repeat triumph at the AFC Annual Awards Seoul 2023 that takes place today evening, October 29, at the Grand Peace Palace of the Kyung Hee University.

Afif spearheaded Qatar's stunning defence of the AFC Asian Cup earlier this year, claiming the Most Valuable Player and Yili Top Scorer prizes, while he was named Best Player in the Qatar Stars League after helping Al Sadd SC to a record 17th league title.

The mercurial forward could also become only the third man to win the award more than once after Japan's Hidetoshi Nakata (1997, 1998) and Uzbekistan's Server Djeparov (2008, 2011) – an achievement he will cherish.

“I am very happy to be nominated again and it is something very special, there are no words to describe how grateful and happy I am,” Afif told the-AFC.

“I hope that I can be the third player to win it twice and also the first Qatari to do so; it would mean a lot to me and I could make history in Qatar.”

The 27-year-old will face stiff competition though from first-time nominees Yazan Al Naimat and Seol Young-woo.

Seol, the first South Korea nominee since Ha Dae-sung in 2013, told the-AFC:“There are many more outstanding players than me in the Korea Republic and the fact that I have been nominated is such a privilege. I am not sure if I deserve this award yet; however, if I do receive it, I would like to think that it is not because I am an outstanding player, but rather a reminder that I should contribute even more to the development of Korean football in the future.”

The trio were all quick to pay tribute to their support system for spurring them on, with Afif noting:“The key (to success) is how much I can sacrifice to win and to perform; sure, there will (always) be ups and downs, but I never forget the people who always helped me – my lovely wife, my family and others in the club and national team, so I always do my best to make them happy and proud.”

And for all that he has already achieved, Afif – two-time Asian champion and four-time league winner, among others – is not planning to rest on his laurels.

“My future plans are to keep putting in maximum performances and to win trophies with my club and national team,” he asserted.“And to win the AFC Player of the Year for a third, fourth and fifth time.”