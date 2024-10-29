Labour Minister, ILO Director-General Discuss Collaboration

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: of Labour H E Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri met yesterday with Director-General of the International Labour Organization H E Gilbert Houngbo on the sidelines of the ILO Governing Body meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

During the meeting, they explored various areas of joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the International Labour Organization, discussing strategies to enhance and further develop this collaboration in the coming period.

Dr. Ali bin Smaikh Al Marri also met with Permanent Representative of the African Union to the United Nations in Geneva H E Ambassador Amr Aboualatta on the sidelines of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Governing Body meeting in Geneva, Switzerland.

The discussions centred on mechanisms for enhancing joint cooperation between the State of Qatar and the African Union in the labour, sector as well as identifying strategies to further support and develop this collaboration.

It is noteworthy that the State of Qatar recently hosted the Doha Dialogue on Labour Mobility, which brought together representatives from 33 Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and African countries.

This initiative aimed to strengthen coordination regarding the movement of African labour to the Gulf states, Jordan, and Lebanon.