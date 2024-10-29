Global Times: Sinologists Explore Chinese Civilization's Role In Global Modernization

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

BEIJING, Oct. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The China-proposed global initiatives are "not only a very good solution to our world's problems, but are also an expression of traditional Chinese culture," noted Australian sinologist Colin

Mackerras at the ongoing Second World of Sinologists.

The conference opened Sunday in Nanping, East China's Fujian Province, with a focus on understanding Chinese civilization and promoting global modernization.

Co-organized by the Chinese Association for International Understanding (CAFIU) and the People's Government of Fujian Province, it gathered over 200 representatives from 60 countries across the world.

Rooted in ancient wisdom

The purpose of holding the conference is to actively implement the Global Civilization Initiative (GCI) and promote dialogue and exchanges between Chinese and international civilizations, said Ji Bingxuan, the president of the CAFIU, at the opening ceremony.

Mackerras, who recently celebrated his 60th anniversary of teaching in China, noted in his keynote speech that the essence of Confucian philosophy in China centers around the concept of "harmony." Similarly, Carsten Boyer Thogersen, a former Danish diplomat to China, pointed to the phrase he er bu tong, which originates from Confucian thought, as China's ancient wisdom - harmony in diversity.

The three global initiatives proposed by Chinese President Xi Jinping are rooted in traditional Chinese culture, reflect values like harmony in diversity and inclusivity. These principles foster global peace, development, and prosperity, Thogersen told the Global Times.

"All three initiatives have great appeal, especially for the developing countries of the Global South. Many in Pakistan view, as China revives the old Silk Roads under [the] Belt and Road Initiative that the GCI is another chance for China to make greater contributions to the world and on the other hand it is a great and unique opportunity for the world to understand China better," Zafar Uddin Mahmood, the former special envoy for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, told the Global Times.

Strong tradition pride

"There is a need that the deep philosophical contours of the GCI be understood, adjusted to the local conditions of each country while remaining focused on the course of modernization based on the aspiration of the people," said Mahmood.

While agreeing with Mahmood, Slovenian sinologist Matej Zima noted that China's modernization not only entails the development of China itself, but the world at large, and especially the Global South."

While cross-cultural interactions have collectively driven social progress and influenced the trajectory of global civilizations, sinologists have often played a unique bridging role in these exchanges, actively contributing to the deepening of the mutual understanding between civilizations, said Ding Jianning, President of Yangzhou University in East China's Jiangsu Province.

To understand China in the New Era, it is essential to grasp how traditional Chinese culture is closely integrated into modern development. The conference held three parallel sessions for sinologists to reflect upon the relationship between Chinese Civilization and Chinese modernization.

Mackerras has made frequent trips to many regions in China with ethnic minority populations such as Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, and North China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. "I admire the way China uses traditions to advance modernization, as well as for the minority nationalities," Mackerras told the Global Times.

Using his personal observation in Xizang for example, he noted that local ethnic cultures have been very well preserved in various aspects such as language, clothing, food, architecture, and religions.

He noted the trend of Chinese people taking greater pride in their own traditions, especially among the youth, is growing stronger.

"I think a vibrant economy does contribute to this." Mackerras gave some examples, arguing that the passing on of traditional cultures depends on education systems. Money is needed to build a theater in a place where you can promote local performing arts. And the achievements cannot be separated from the government's dedication.

Moving forward

For sinologists to shoulder the responsibility and mission of fostering cultural integration in the global pursuit of prosperity, Ding turned to three key aspects for discussion.

Sinological research should delve deeply into Chinese cultural heritage and compare it with other cultures in the world. Sinology-related education should also be strengthened. Meanwhile, promoting collaboration among international sinology research institutions and academic organizations is essential.

Argentinian sinologist Gustavo Girado highlighted the importance of promoting sinology and enhancing understanding of China in general within universities. "The goal is to engage more students and ensure they graduate with a genuine understanding of China. Graduates from these programs often go on to work in local and national government institutions, where they play vital roles in deepening understanding and fostering collaboration with China."

Drawing from his journey of being a sinologist, Zima called on sinologists to study China through firsthand experiences of working in and on contemporary China, so they can better serve as bridges between the Chinese civilization and their own cultures. "China is changing rapidly, and sinology is changing rapidly as well," he told the Global Times.

