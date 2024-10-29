Apranga Group Interim Information For 9 Months Of 2024
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The retail turnover (including VAT) of Apranga Group reached EUR 251.4 million in 9 months 2024 and increased by 8.7% comparing to corresponding period of 2023.
The unaudited consolidated profit before income tax of Apranga Group amounted to EUR 15.2 million in 9 months of 2024. The Group made profit before income tax of EUR 15.8 million in the same period of 2023.
EBITDA of Apranga Group reached EUR 31.2 million in 9 months 2024 and increased by 0.5% comparing to corresponding period of 2023.
The Group plans to reach EUR 350 million turnover (including VAT) in 2024, or by 7% higher than 2023 turnover. Considering the actual results, investment forecast has been revised. In 2024, the Group will renovate or open 18 stores. The net investment will be around EUR 8 million.
The unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and consolidated interim report of Apranga Group for 9 months of 2024, as well as managers' confirmation letter are ready for acquaintance in the attachment. The interim information is also available at: .
