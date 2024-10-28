Why Is AI Stock Soundhound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Trending?

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to for big investing ideas, including AI and tech reports on trading for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN ), a global leader in voice artificial intelligence.

SoundHound AI stock is currently trending, trading at $6.00, up 0.81, gaining 15.83% as of this report. The stock has a day's high of $6, 02 on volume of over 39 Million shares.

There was no news from the company, but TipRanks reported today , "SoundHound AI SOUN is an industry-leading AI-driven voice and conversational intelligence company showing signs of a robust growth trajectory. The stock is up roughly 230% over the past year, and it boasts a debt-free balance sheet, strategic acquisitions, and a promising outlook, including the possibility of achieving profitability by 2025. Despite concerns over its overvaluation, persistent losses, and slowing revenue growth, the company's unique positioning and partnerships in critical industries present an intriguing investment prospect with potential for considerable returns. SOUN is an attractive investment opportunity offering solid upside potential."

The company recently announced that it will report its 2024 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, November 12, 2024 after market close. The company will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on the same day.

