More Than 2900 Arrests In Operation Panama 3.0

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) A total of 2,907 people have been arrested during Operation Panama 3.0, which began on October 10. Of this number, 1,734 were arrested on court orders, 296 in flagrante delicto (a Spanish term used to indicate that one was caught in the act of committing a crime. Corpus delicti is another term), 708 for administrative offenses, 151 for micro-trafficking and 18 for drug trafficking. Operation Panama 3.0 was presented as a strategy to strengthen security and combat organized crime, especially gang activities. To date, 1,190 search and seizure proceedings have been carried out nationwide. At a press conference, the National Director of Citizen Security, Commissioner Edgardo Núñez, said that in the 18 days of the operation, a 71% decrease in high-impact crimes has been achieved. During the raids and operational actions, 109 firearms, $43,654.40 in cash, 1,894 packages of drugs, 38 vehicles recovered and seven seized were seized. In addition, 25,833 traffic violations were imposed in joint maneuvers, including 5,023 for speeding, 1,074 for inadequate lights, 274 for cell phone use, 262 for expired licenses and 305 for proven drunkenness. Also, 1,252 vehicles were towed. The operation includes interventions in conflict zones and involves 1,032 additional officers to the regular police force.

