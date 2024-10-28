Over 38,000 People Evacuated From Dangerous Areas In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) More than 38,000 people have been evacuated from dangerous areas in the Sumy region.

That is according to the website of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

According to Oleksandr Mylash, director of the regional civil protection department, 38,510 people have already been evacuated from the danger areas. Among them are 6,961 children, or almost 87% of those who should be evacuated.

The forced evacuation of children from 153 settlements continues. To date, 654 out of 866 children have been evacuated.

According to the regional administration, the children remain in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

In the Konotop and Okhtyrka districts, all families with children who were subject to evacuation have now been relocated to safer areas.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, 290 families with 336 children remain in the settlements of the Donetsk region, where children are being forcibly evacuated together with their parents or other legal guardians.