FANA 51St Conf. Concludes, Recommends Boosting Coop.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- The 51st General Assembly of the Federation of Arab News Agencies (FANA) ended on Monday, recommending some decisions on boosting joint cooperation and improving actin mechanism.

President of FANA and Acting Director General of UAE's news agency (WAM) Dr. Jamal Al-Kaabi chaired the conference hosted by KUNA.

KUNA Director General and FANA Vice President Dr. Fatma Al-Salem, along with directors general and heads of Arab news agencies, took part in the event.

The conference discussed some proposals submitted by KUNA regarding preparing a bulletin for child education, and news agencies' participation in KUNA magazine during specific occasions.

The conferees agreed that the 52nd of FANA General Assembly session would be hosted by Kuwait in the final quarter of 2025.

On the joint economic bulletin for 2024, they agreed on continuing the economic file for the new year, 2025.

The FANA General Assembly was briefed on the outcomes of building news reports in economic media, and their importance in developing the Arab news agencies' cadres, recommending holding new workshops.

The assembly approved the start of preparing an environmental bulletin by the FANA Secretariat as of 2025 in a similar manner to current bulletins, in accordance with endorsed standards and conditions.

The decisions and recommendations also include holding a session on marketing, and international and public relations to discuss means of establishing robust relations among Arab news agencies, and bringing the gap between them and the federation as a main umbrella.

The assembly was informed about the report related to preparing a specialized session by the FANA General Assembly regarding developing media people's skills on sustainable development, in implementation of the council of Arab media ministers.

The conference asked the FANA Secretariat to re-send the messages related to organizing an experimental session on the Arab media map of the 2023 sustainable development to be held in 2025. (end)

