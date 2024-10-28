Kuwait: Int'l Humanitarian Law In Danger Due To Grave Israeli Violations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait warned on Monday that international humanitarian law is in grave danger due to the blatant Israeli violations and continued aggressions in the Palestinian territories, the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, and Lebanon.

This warning was expressed by Attache Abdulaziz Al-Moajil of the Permanent Mission of Kuwait to the United Nations in a special session of the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly on The and Protection of Human Rights.

The of the international law is being undermined every day because the Israeli occupation entity appears to be above the law and is not being held accountable, Al-Moajil said.

He deplored the international community's inaction in the face of these violations.

Al-Moajil warned that the Israeli occupation entity's genocidal war rages in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli occupation forces said they have attacked over more than 40,000 targets in the densely-populated Strip, since their aggression began last year, killing and wounding over 140,000 Palestinians, most of whom are women and children, he emphasized.

The Kuwaiti diplomat renewed Kuwait's call for a just and lasting solution to the conflict based on the two-state solution in line with the Arab Peace Initiative.

He reiterated Kuwait's call to all countries of the world to recognize the State of Palestine and support its accession to the United Nations as a full member.

Al-Moajil pointed out that the occupying entity's aggression on Lebanon has led to the internal displacement of more than 1.2 million people, representing 22 percent of the population. In addition, over 75,000 people fled to neighboring Syria in the period from September 23 to 30, 2024.

He expressed Kuwait's strong condemnation of the crimes committed by the Israeli occupying power in Palestine and Lebanon.

He condemned the occupying power's violations of international law and international humanitarian law and called on the international community to hold it accountable.

The diplomatic attachأ© referred to Kuwait's significant contributions to humanitarian aid provided for the victims of crises.

In this regard, Al-Moajil mentioned that Kuwait has launched an airlift to deliver life-saving aid to the people affected by the wars in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Kuwait humanitarian contributions embody its national principles of extending a helping hand and supporting people affected by disasters everywhere, he said.

He urged world countries to stop exporting weapons to the Israeli occupying entity and to press it to end its criminal war on Palestine and Lebanon.

He called for achieving a permanent truce for protecting civilians and putting an end to the ongoing systematic violations and crimes against the Palestinian and Lebanese peoples. (end)

