UT Status Won't Shield Corrupt For Long: Omar

In his address to Cabinet colleagues and Administrative Secretaries at the Civil Secretariat here, Omar after taking the pledge for free J&K, said that the pledge must mean something.“Our word must count for something. The citizens of J&K through and wider social media will see us taking this place. Our pledge should count,” Omar said.

The Chief Minister said that he has just arrived from New Delhi after having“very successful meetings there.”

“I got assurances from the highest level in Delhi on the change in J&K's governance model,” Omar said.

Omar was in Delhi last week where he met Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah and also the Prime Minister Narendera Modi. Sources said that he presented the copies of resolution seeking restoration of Statehood passed in the first cabinet meeting in Srinagar, to Home Minister Shah and PM Modi. The resolution demands restoration of“Full Statehood to J&K.”

On August 5, 2019, the BJP led government in Centre sliced erstwhile State of J&K into two UTs-J&K and Ladakh. The Centre also rolled back Article 370.

Omar said that the word of government must stand for something significant.“Our conduct will be closely watched by the people. If we claim one thing and do another, our word won't count for anything then,” he said.

He said that the present phase was temporary, referring to the fact that J&K was a UT.

“Some people may try to exploit temporary loopholes and pitch one against another. Let me tell you that rest assured, this phase is temporary. Those who may use this phase as a shield for themselves won't enjoy the same for long,” he said.

Omar reiterated his commitment for zero tolerance against corruption.“It will start from me. If I do anything wrong and expect my cabinet colleagues to do only right, that's not possible. Same would apply to my cabinet colleagues, if they do anything wrong and expect their subordinates to right, perhaps that's not possible,” he said.

Earlier,

Omar Abdullah administered the integrity pledge to ministers and officials in the secretariat, reinforcing the commitment of the Union Territory government to integrity and transparency in public service.

The pledge ceremony took place in the Civil Secretariat here and was attended by several ministers and Administrative Secretaries along with departmental officers.

The officers stationed at Jammu joined through video conference from the Civil Secretariat there, while Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of Departments, and hundreds of schools participated from their district headquarters, ensuring widespread engagement across the region, an official spokesperson said.

The departments also organised similar pledge-taking ceremonies for their employees, further demonstrating their commitment to uphold integrity at all levels of public service.

“As we mark Vigilance Awareness Week from October 28 to November 3, I take great pride in reaffirming our unwavering commitment to a corruption-free Jammu and Kashmir. Eradicating corruption is more than a priority; it is a mission that drives us to introduce bold reforms, strengthen oversight, and empower citizens,” Abdullah said.

“Our goal is to build a governance model where every resource is utilized for the public good,” he added.

He emphasised the relevance of this year's theme - 'Culture of Integrity for Nation's Prosperity'.

“Integrity is the cornerstone of any successful nation, and its impact on growth, welfare and progress is undeniable. Upon stepping into office, our newly elected government has made a firm pledge to create a governance system rooted in integrity, fairness, and honesty,” the chief minister said.

“Our mission is simple yet profound: to serve with honour and ensure that every decision benefits the people we represent,” he added.

He urged all participants to engage actively in the initiatives organised during this week.

