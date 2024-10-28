Er Rashid Back In Tihar Jail

The Awami Ittehad Party leader, who was arrested in a terror funding case, was granted interim bail on September 10. Additional Sessions Judge Chander Jit Singh granted the interim relief to Rashid to enable him to campaign for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly while deferring the order on his regular bail plea.

The judge was scheduled to pass the order on his regular bail plea on Monday but he adjourned the matter. Reserving the order, the judge underscored that he would first consider the issue of jurisdiction and whether or not to transfer the case to a special court meant to try lawmakers, considering Rashid was now an MP.

“Since we are considering the jurisdiction issue whether the matter will be heard by this court or the designated MP/MLA court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA), keep it (bail order) post that,” the court said.

It will now review the jurisdiction matter on November 13.

Rashid, who faces charges of terror funding, arrived in New Delhi from Srinagar in the morning to fulfil his surrender.

Before entering the prison complex, the MP, who had attempted to hold a beef party in 2015, told media persons,“The solution to every problem is talks. If India wants to become 'Vishwaguru' by 2047, they need to talk. We request Pakistan too, to stop the killings and come for talks. The only way of resolving an issue is to talk.”

“For the people of Kashmir, I want to say that wherever I stay, my heart will always be with them. I am ready to be sacrificed for the people of my Kashmir. We are peace-loving people,” Rashid added.

Earlier in the day, the MP told PTI Videos that he committed no crime and stood firmly with his people.

“Whether I get bail or have to go to jail, it will not make any difference because I am morally and emotionally strong,” he added.

Rashid was elected from Baramulla in north Kashmir during the parliamentary election held earlier this year.

Previously, Rashid's interim bail had been extended until October 28 due to his father's poor health, a request that was not opposed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) after document verification.

During earlier hearings, the NIA had accused Rashid of promoting the Hizbul Mujahideen terror group, labelling him as a“poster boy” for the organisation.

The federal agency argued that he used various public platforms to disseminate separatist and secessionist ideologies while allegedly providing support and cover to members of terrorist groups.

It also claimed that Rashid received funding from foreign sources, including from Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the UK, aimed at instigating anti-national activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA described Rashid as part of a“well-calibrated strategy devised by the Pakistan establishment and secessionists” that seeks to portray terrorist actions and killings as a legitimate political struggle.

Rashid has been in Tihar Jail since 2019 following his arrest by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the 2017 terror funding case.

The election to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly was conducted in three phases between September 18 and October 1, with the pre-poll alliance of the National Conference, Congress, and the CPM emerging victorious with 49 seats. The results were announced on October 8.

