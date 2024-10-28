Why Is St Jude The Patron Saint Of Lost Causes?

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Francesca Pollio Fenton

On October 28, the Catholic Church celebrates the feast of St Jude, also known as Thaddeus, one of Jesus' 12 apostles. He is believed to have written the Letter of Jude, one of the shortest of the Bible, and is thought to have been martyred in Beirut around 65 A.D. He is typically depicted with a club or axe, symbolizing the way he died, as well as with a flame above his head, which refers to Pentecost.

Although Jude is not mentioned much in the Bible and only had one quote attributed to him in the Gospel of John (14:22), this quiet apostle is extremely popular among Catholics today. His popularity probably stems from his patronage of lost causes. An experience Jude had while in the city of Edessa is said to be the reason why he is associated with“impossible” situations.

According to the ancient Church historian Eusebius, while Jesus was still alive, the ruler Abgar V of Edessa was afflicted with an incurable and painful disease. He had heard of the miracles of Jesus and wrote him a letter requesting a visit. Jesus responded that he would send one of his disciples.

After Jesus' ascension into heaven, Jude went to evangelize near the city of Edessa and went to visit Abgar. Jude laid his hands on the sick ruler, and he was reportedly instantly healed. Many people choose to carry the image of St Jude on a medal or as a pendant on a necklace for comfort and call on him in their time of need and healing.

His feast is shared with St. Simon, who was also said to be a cousin of Jesus and is believed to have travelled to Persia with Jude, where they were both martyred.

Prayer to St Jude

The following prayer can be prayed on the feast of St. Jude or at any time when his intercession is needed:

Most holy Apostle, St. Jude, faithful servant and friend of Jesus, the Church honors and invokes you universally as the patron of difficult cases, of things almost despaired of. Pray for me; I am so helpless and alone.

Intercede to God for me that he brings visible and speedy help where help is almost despaired of. Come to my assistance in this great need, that I may receive the consolation and help of heaven in all my necessities, tribulations, and sufferings, particularly (make your request here), and that I may praise God with you and all the saints forever.

I promise, O Blessed St Jude, to be ever mindful of this great favor granted me by God and to always honor you as my special and powerful patron, and to gratefully encourage devotion to you. Amen.

This article was first published on October 27, 2021, and has been updated.

The post Why is St Jude the patron saint of lost causes? appeared first on Caribbean News Global .