Canada-Qatar Partnership Enhancing Environmental Sustainability, Says Business Forum Official
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The robust partnership between Canada and Qatar is setting innovative benchmarks in environmental sustainability, especially in the fields of energy efficiency and climate adaptation, an official of the Canadian-Qatari Business Forum (CQBF).
Ibrahim Abdelhalim, CQBF senior business adviser and board member, underscored the role of private-sector partnerships, saying both countries are addressing critical environmental challenges through shared research, technology exchange, and best practices.
“Through strategic partnerships and advanced technologies, this cooperation aims to reduce indoor temperatures by up to 60%, significantly decreasing energy consumption and supporting Qatar's commitment to a sustainable future. These efforts align with the Qatar National Vision 2030, led by His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani,” Abdelhalim told Gulf Times in a statement.
“A key driving force behind this initiative is Al Faisal Holding and Aamal Group, which have demonstrated strong support for sustainable development in Qatar,” said Abdelhalim, who commended Al Faisal Holding and Aamal chairman HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani for serving as a“pioneer in Qatar's business landscape”.
Under Sheikh Faisal's leadership, Abdelhalim noted that Al Faisal Holding and Aamal“have continuously championed innovation and environmental responsibility in the real estate and construction sectors”. Abdelhalim said:“Their commitment to integrating cutting-edge technologies underscores Qatar's dedication to energy efficiency, operational excellence, and long-term sustainability.”
According to Abdelhalim, the CQBF is actively working to foster collaborations between Canadian and Qatari enterprises in key sectors that drive innovation and sustainability.“One of these sectors is real estate and tourism development, where integrating energy-efficient solutions into modern infrastructure is essential for long-term environmental and economic benefits,” he pointed out.
Abdelhalim noted that the use of innovative thermal management solutions that enhance energy efficiency in buildings is a“notable example of such technological advancements”.
He said EcoloSenergie, a Canadian company specialising in sustainable energy solutions, has developed technologies that significantly improve thermal insulation, reduce cooling costs, and optimise indoor environments.
“These solutions are particularly relevant for Qatar, where high temperatures present ongoing challenges for energy consumption in commercial and residential buildings,” Abdelhalim emphasised.
He stressed that several factors highlight the need for innovative sustainability solutions as Qatar continues to expand its urban landscape. These include high energy demand for cooling, rising temperatures increase reliance on air conditioning, leading to higher energy costs, and commitment to sustainability.
“With Qatar's focus on green initiatives, there is a growing need for technologies that support energy conservation and environmental responsibility. Solutions that improve energy efficiency can help reduce operational costs for businesses and homeowners alike,” Abdelhalim further explained.
On innovative solutions that are driving sustainability, Abdelhalim said the integration of advanced thermal insulation technologies can bring multiple benefits to Qatar's real estate sector.
These include reducing indoor heat by up to 60%; minimising heat absorption leads to naturally cooler indoor spaces, reducing the need for excessive cooling; lowering energy consumption; cutting air conditioning energy use by up to 40%, contributing to significant cost savings;
Enhanced thermal protection; blocking 95% of infrared radiation and 99% of UV rays, protecting interiors from heat damage and preserving building materials; quick and efficient implementation; can be integrated without major structural modifications, making it an accessible solution for new and existing buildings; supporting Qatar's environmental goals; and contributing to reduced carbon emissions and aligning with global sustainability standards.
Abdelhalim said:“The collaboration between Al Faisal Holding, Aamal Group, and Canadian partners represents a significant step toward a more sustainable built environment in Qatar.
Their commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility is setting new benchmarks for energy efficiency and green development in the country.”
He added:“Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge technologies, Canada and Qatar are working together to develop solutions that will have a lasting impact on energy efficiency and environmental conservation-ensuring a more sustainable future for generations to come.”
