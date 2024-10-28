Huntington Local Middle School Celebrates New Smartlab

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superintendent Pete Ruby showing off the SmartLab equipment students will be using!

Huntington Local Middle School new SmartLab environment.

Huntington Local School District located in Chillicothe, Ohio.

State-of-the-Art Classroom Prepares Students for High-Paying Jobs After High School

- Chad Barrows, SmartLab Facilitator

CHILLICOTHE, OH, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- When students at Huntington Local Middle School returned this fall, they discovered a new, innovative way of learning through their recently installed SmartLab by Creative Learning Systems. As a specialized STEM-focused classroom, the SmartLab is designed to give students in grades 5-8 hands-on experience in science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM), all within a student-led, project-based learning environment.

"Our initiative with SmartLabs has provided our students with cutting-edge technology experiences that relate to real-world applications," said Pete Ruby, Superintendent of Huntington Local Schools. "This program is vital as it prepares our students for the next generation of job opportunities by developing skills that a traditional classroom cannot always provide. Here at Huntington, we aim not only to educate in core subjects but to prepare our students for the future as they explore, create, and imagine their future selves."

Middle School Principal, Matt Murphy highlighted the unique learning opportunities the lab provides.“Our students now have the chance to explore a variety of career paths,” he said.“The SmartLab has become an engaging environment where students are excited to learn, particularly in Mr. Barrows' class. Through this program, students are growing in critical thinking and problem-solving skills.”

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place during Parent/Teacher Conferences on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. at Huntington Local Middle School, 188 Huntsman Road, Chillicothe, OH 45601. Parents, board members, and community members are invited to attend and see the incredible technology and resources that the SmartLab brings to the district. Demonstrations will include robotics, 3D printing, and a media studio that students use to create projects ranging from short films to news broadcasts.

Chad Barrows, who facilitates the STEAM course, shared his enthusiasm for the SmartLab's impact on student engagement. "I believe this program places Huntington Local Schools on the cutting edge of what 21st-century schools should be. Students are gaining exposure to a wide range of technologies-from robotics to environmental tech and media arts-all within a supportive, hands-on environment that emphasizes independent problem-solving," he explained. "The SmartLab slogan, 'Learning is different here,' truly resonates with what we're achieving.”

To learn more about the school and RSVP to the ribbon-cutting event, visit Huntington Local's Facebook Page.

About Huntington Local Middle School

Huntington Local Middle School is a public school in Chillicothe, OH, serving 260 students in grades 5-8. They are passionately committed to cultivating the brilliance in every student, creating a brighter future. For more information, visit .

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems®, education pioneer and developer of SmartLab®, has been transforming traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987. Innovative school leaders nationwide empower learners with SmartLab®'s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development. Our mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges of our ever-changing world. To learn more, visit .

Noel R Johnson

Creative Learning Systems

+1 800-458-2880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

SmartLab | Learning is Different here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.