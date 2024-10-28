Factset To Acquire Irwin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Integrating investor engagement into FactSet's research workflows for an end-to-end IR solution

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global digital and enterprise solutions provider, today announced it has agreed to acquire Irwin, an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors.

The builds on a recent successful partnership that integrates Irwin's award-winning investor relations (IR) CRM with the FactSet Workstation to equip IR professionals with a unified solution to manage investor engagement, conduct research, and streamline corporate access on a single platform.

“Now, more than ever, it's essential for corporate issuers and their IR teams to increase engagement and stay connected to the investment community,” said Kristina Karnovsky, Executive Vice President, Head of Dealmakers & Wealth Solutions, FactSet.“Irwin's talented team has built an innovative, highly effective way to manage investor relations. Together, Irwin and FactSet will continue to deliver exceptional value to our corporate clients, enhancing our ability to support the critical workflows of investor relations officers while providing them access to the most comprehensive capital markets insights and data.”

Founded in 2017 and based in Toronto, Canada, Irwin is a modern investor relationship management platform that streamlines investor relations by connecting people, data, and insights into one platform. Its suite of tools combines intuitive design and workflow automation with actionable insight to power workflows that IR professionals rely on daily, from investor targeting and shareholder monitoring, to relationship management and engagement analytics.

“We are delighted to join FactSet and accelerate our shared vision of bringing greater efficiency and transparency to the global capital markets by seamlessly connecting issuers to investors,” said David Whyte, Co-Founder and CEO, Irwin.“Clients are at the heart of both Irwin and FactSet. Further uniting our solutions will empower IR professionals with the necessary tools and insights to strengthen their investor engagement, communication, and trust.”

“We are excited to build a unified solution that combines Irwin's best-in-class investor relations CRM with FactSet's industry-leading market data and analytics-both of which are increasingly necessary for every public company,” said Mark Fasken, Co-Founder and COO, Irwin.“Given our common mission, successful partnership, and strong cultural fit with FactSet, we are confident this next step of combining our efforts will amplify Irwin's ability to enhance the investor relations workflow.”

This acquisition represents FactSet's commitment to expand its offerings for IR and corporate professionals, aligned with the Company's strategy to provide comprehensive solutions across the financial services industry. The transaction is expected to close during FactSet's first quarter fiscal 2025 and is not expected to have a material impact on FactSet's fiscal 2025 results.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,200 global clients, including over 216,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award winner. Learn more at and follow us on X and LinkedIn .

About Irwin

Irwin empowers IR professionals with the market's only purpose-built investor relations and capital markets platform. Our solutions integrate precise data and intelligent automation to streamline how teams discover and connect with investors, monitor shareholder changes, and manage every interaction. By centralizing data and eliminating administrative tasks, Irwin frees IR teams to focus on strategic engagement and relationship building. Founded and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Irwin serves a global community of public companies and their advisors who rely on our solutions to manage and enhance their investor relations programs. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

