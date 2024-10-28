Extraordinary Experiences Cultivate Loyal Brand Advocates

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Solidifi releases results from its Annual 2024 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey ( 1) and the Solidifi 2024 Future Plans of Survey ( 2 )

BUFFALO, N.Y. and DENVER, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sixth annual national survey(1) commissioned by Solidifi U.S. (“Solidifi”) revealed pent-up demand for home purchases remains strong even amid uncertain conditions. The 2024 results offer valuable insights on how to make homeownership more accessible for borrowers as the market shifts and how to create extraordinary experiences and cultivate loyal brand advocates to drive future business.

“The findings show that during times of uncertainty, brand loyalty strengthens as consumers seek stability in their financial decisions,” said Solidifi President Loren Cooke.“The leading factor in lender choice continues to be a strong lending relationship. As a majority of consumers face increasing affordability issues, their propensity to bundle services with lenders also increases. And, this year more than ever, consumers are acting on their positive experiences – driving repeat and referral business.”

This year, the survey also introduced the mortgage industry's Net Promoter Score (NPS), which received a solid 53 – well above the 30+ NPS benchmark for the financial services sector.“Interestingly, Gen Z consumers rated the industry lower, with a 34 NPS compared to all other demographics whose scores were in the 50's. This suggests an opportunity to engage younger generations by focusing on transparency and building meaningful connections,” added Cooke.“Across generations, providing extraordinary experiences instills trust within the lender's customer base and consumers become more likely to continue to expand existing relationships,” Cooke concluded.

In addition to the Annual 2024 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey(1), Solidifi also conducted the 2024 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey(2) to explore how market conditions influence borrowers' future real estate plans. The Solidifi 2024 Future Plans Survey revealed that while affordability issues remain prevalent, borrowers are increasingly researching options and adjusting expectations. Despite rising costs, homeownership continues to be seen as a pathway to generational wealth, with 60% of respondents planning to purchase a home within the next three to five years.

“Though higher interest rates have left many borrowers hesitant, the intent to buy remains strong. The median timeframe for future purchases is now around 2.25 years,” noted Cooke.“Exurb migration is outpacing urban growth as consumers seek more space, affordability, and better quality of life – trends particularly notable in underserved markets.”

For future borrowers, the rising cost of homeownership and a feeling of not being prepared are the largest barriers to entry. This year, borrowers faced greater difficulty with down payments; credit score challenges were on the rise, and many were increasingly motivated by the need to access cash for life events. Lenders are addressing this by offering special programs to overcome barriers to homeownership and rising housing costs. In 2024, borrowers were more informed about the special programs available to help reduce their costs in anticipation of their next move.

“Consistent with results from the past five years, borrowers continue to prioritize in-person interactions for both appraisals and closings,” said Cooke.“Across all generations, face-to-face engagement continues to be preferred due to the trust and care it fosters during what is the most significant financial transaction in a person's life. However, there are opportunities to raise awareness, encourage adoption, and increase acceptance of digital tools throughout the process to provide the efficient, transparent and personalized experience consumers want.”

Results indicated that 82% of respondents prefer an in-person closing though Gen Z is most open to hybrid closing processes at 39%. Of the 82% who prefer face-to-face interactions: 56% prefer a paper process, 19% prefer in-person with fully electronic documents, and 25% prefer an in-person hybrid process. The top reasons for preferring face-to-face interactions are trust and the ability to get immediate answers during such a significant transaction.

“Results point to a direct relationship between offering convenience, transparency and flexibility, and a higher customer satisfaction,” said Cooke.“Providing an extraordinary experience including proactive communication throughout the transaction, convenient scheduling options, offering closing options and meeting expectations will result in happy customers, every time.”

In the Solidifi 2024 Consumer Mortgage Experience Survey , Market Street Research surveyed 1,000+ residential borrowers 18 years of age or older in the United States who purchased, refinanced or closed on a home equity loan or line of credit within the last two years. Panelists included a mix of those who purchased a home, refinanced or obtained a home equity loan or line of credit with approximately 49% closing within the past year, and 51% closing one to two years ago.

In the Solidifi 2024 Future Plans of Homeowners Survey, Market Street Research, surveyed 1,100+ residential borrowers 18 years of age or older in the United States who are a current homeowner or intend on owning a home at some point in the future. 56% of respondents currently own a home, 10% previously owned a home and 34% have never owned a home. Panelists included a mix of future buyers across the U.S. and those in underserved markets.

Both surveys were fielded by Snap Surveys, and the panels were sourced by Dynata. Fielding was executed July 2024.

Solidifi is a leading network management services provider for the residential lending industry. Our platform combines proprietary technology and network management capabilities with tens of thousands of independent qualified field professionals to create an efficient marketplace for the provision of mortgage lending services. We are a leading independent provider of residential real estate appraisals and title, and settlement services. Our clients include top 100 mortgage lenders in the U.S.

