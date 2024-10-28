Sqkii Launches #Huntthemouse - The World's Simplest S$1M Cash Hunt In Singapore Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire) SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 October 2024 - From 10th October to 9th November 2024, Singapore will be the hunting ground for the world's simplest million-dollar cash hunt, #HuntTheMouse. Boasting the biggest cash prize pool to date, #HuntTheMouse, in this fifth iteration, raises its stakes from total prize money of S$100,000 in 2023 to S$1,000,000 this year, with a grand prize of S$500,000.





#HuntTheMouse - The World's Simplest S$1m Cash Hunt in Singapore

The number of silver coins will also increase from 100 in 2023 to 300 this year to amplify the level of thrill and participation. In this 30-day event, one S$500,000 gold coin, and 300 silver coins of two values – S$2,500 and S$500, will be hidden in various spots across Singapore progressively. The breakdown of the coins is as follows:

. 1 x S$500,000 gold coin

. 175 x S$2,500 silver coins

. 125 x S$500 silver coins



#HuntTheMouse is free to play and open to Singapore residents and tourists. Players, better known as hunters, are recommended to follow the hints, and the real-time map on the game website to be the first to locate these coins and redeem its corresponding cash value.



This year, the game launches four new power-up features on top of the existing Crystals to help hunters get ahead:



– This power-up feature allows hunters to scan the area around them to zoom in to a more precise location for a silver coin, and provides instant feedback on whether the silver coin is within their selected range.- In beta, hunters can activate this power-up feature when inside any silver coin circle to turn their phone into a metal detector. This feature scans the surrounding vicinity for one minute and provides visual feedback on the proximity to the coin as the hunter moves around.– Any player can unlock this feature by completing specific brand actions. The Beacon can then be placed anywhere on the map, allowing all players within one kilometre radius to enjoy discounted power-up usage for ten minutes.– Promoting active lifestyle and healthy living, the pedometer tracks step count while on the hunt! Players will also be rewarded with Crystals for hitting specific step counts through daily missions.“This year's #HuntTheMouse marks a significant milestone and we are immensely proud of how the game has grown from what began at Nanyang Technological University with a S$800 prize for a single winner,” shares Mr Kenny Choy, CEO & co-founder of Sqkii, the gamification company behind #HuntTheMouse.First to find the coin gets to redeem cash of corresponding value.Hunters can get visual hints on a real-time map on the game website to locate the coins. Hints for the gold coin will be posted daily on Sqkii's Facebook, Instagram, and Telegram channels from day one. Circles on the in-game map, which indicate possible silver coin locations, will shrink between 15 to 60 minutes intervals. The real-time map will also eliminate improbable gold coin locations three times a day at 10am, 2pm, and 6pm daily.Hunters can also perform brand actions by partners and participating merchants listed on the game website to earn Crystals and make use of the new power-up features to get ahead in the game. For those hunting for the gold coin, these Crystals can be used to obtain more gold coin hints and eliminate gold coin locations. As for the silver coins, the Crystals can also be used to shrink silver coin circles and activate the Coin Sonar or the Metal Detector to narrow down selected silver coin location to give them a competitive advantage over others.Tiger Brokers, National Crime Prevention Council, Burger King, Lendlease, Nestlé Professional, myVillage, TADA, Etiqa, SF Juice, SaladStop!, amps tea, GOPIZZA, Kith Café, Tuk Tuk Cha, COCA, Kakurega, Kanada-Ya, Kind Kones, Eater's Market, The Fragment Room, The JellyHearts and more.