ALVAREZ & MARSAL, INC ESTABLISHES A&M PRIVATE WEALTH PARTNERS TO SERVE ULTRA-HIGH-NET-WORTH CLIENTS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

New Wealth Management Entity Leverages A&M's Legacy as Trusted Advisors in Value Creation to Redefine the UHNW Client Experience

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alvarez &

Marsal, (A&M Inc) announced the launch of A&M Private Wealth Partners (AMPWP), a registered advisor (RIA) established as an independent affiliate of global professional services firm Alvarez & Marsal (A&M). AMPWP will provide comprehensive family office services to entrepreneurs, multi-generational families, and sponsor principals, aligning with A&M's legacy as trusted advisors specializing in value preservation and creation for complex businesses.

"The RIA market is saturated, yet many firms remain sales-oriented and lack the comprehensive resources necessary to meet the intricate needs of the wealthiest families. We recognize that for ultra-high-net-worth clientele, their needs are as complex as the businesses we work with today," said Tony Alvarez II, Co-CEO of A&M. "We remain steadfast in our mission to bring objectivity and integrity to every situation and to every client we serve. Our strong commitment to value creation for our clients uniquely positions us to serve this market with the same client-first mentality that is our hallmark."



The founding team of AMPWP comprises industry veterans from leading wealth management and consulting firms, each bringing deep expertise in wealth planning and investment management:



Peter Sacripanti, JD, Chairman of AMPWP, spent 40 years as a trusted advisor and fiduciary to Fortune 50 companies, CEOs, and high-net-worth individuals. He is the former Chairman of the McDermott Will & Emery law firm.

Michael Calkin, who has spent the last 20 years advising ultra-high-net-worth clients as a portfolio manager, family office executive, and private banker at JP Morgan and Citi Private Bank, will serve as AMPWP Practice Lead.

Jonathan Fitzgerald, JD, CPA/PFS, former Head of Domestic Wealth Planning for North America at Citi Private Bank, will head AMPWP's wealth planning division.

Michael Murgio, CFA, previously Chief Investment Officer at Greenway Wealth Management, will serve as Chief Investment Officer.

Takuya (Taki) Kisaka, former Global Head of Fixed Income for Citi Investment Management, will lead the fixed income team.

John Ralls, former Regional Head of Business Development at Fidelity Family Office Services, will lead business development efforts. Joseph Berardino, with over 40 years of executive leadership including leading Andersen Worldwide as CEO, will serve as Senior Advisor to AMPWP, ensuring clients have seamless access to the robust resources within A&M's affiliate network.

"Our vision at A&M Private Wealth Partners is to elevate the wealth management experience for ultra-high-net-worth clients," said Peter Sacripanti, AMPWP Chairman, who played a key role in the AMPWP formation. "With a fiduciary-first mindset, our emphasis is on delivering personalized and integrated financial strategies that address the unique complexities of our clients' lives. With deep industry knowledge across all facets of wealth management, we are well-equipped to guide our clients through their financial journeys."

"What is exciting is that we are unveiling a very differentiated approach to the market," said Michael Calkin, AMPWP Practice Leader. "In today's complex financial landscape, clients seek trusted advisors and operators who understand their needs, both personal and professional. We have purposefully assembled a best-in-class team to provide holistic wealth management advice at a level that we believe is unmatched in the market today.

Our platform empowers our clients to navigate their financial futures with confidence."

AMPWP launches with a team of 20 members, including seven partners, and will operate from its headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida, with additional offices in New York City, Atlanta, and Los Angeles. The firm is committed to becoming a leader in wealth management, offering customized financial strategies for ultra-high-net-worth clients with a focus on wealth preservation across generations.

About Alvarez & Marsal Private Wealth Partners

A&M Private Wealth Partners (AMPWP) will operate as an independent affiliate of Alvarez & Marsal, a leading global professional services firm that provides advisory, business performance improvement and turnaround management services since 1983. Established to address the unique needs of ultra-high-net-worth clients, AMPWP delivers comprehensive wealth management solutions, including investment advice, wealth planning, and family office services. Drawing on A&M's extensive expertise in tax strategy, corporate transactions, and private equity advisory, AMPWP is committed to providing tailored, client-centric strategies that enhance wealth preservation and support the long-term objectives of families and financial sponsors. For additional information, please visit the A&M Private Wealth Partners website at

.

Media Contacts

Prosek Partners

Abby Rex-Groves and Erica Warfield

[email protected]

323-500-0922



SOURCE A&M Private Wealth Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED