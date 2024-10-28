Genpact Recognized As A Leader In Finance And Accounting Outsourcing In The 2024 Everest Group PEAK Matrix® Assessment

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Genpact's F&A expertise and global reach drive transformation for enterprise clients worldwide

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024

/PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G ), a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future, today announced that it has been named a Leader for the thirteenth consecutive year in the 2024 Everest Group Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) PEAK Matrix® Assessment . This recognition underscores Genpact's deep finance and accounting (F&A) expertise, coupled with its innovative use of data, technology, and AI to deliver end-to-end finance transformations that create competitive advantages for enterprises globally.

Everest Group 2024 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing PEAK Matrix® Assessment

"Modernizing the finance function by turning massive amounts of data into actionable insights is key to driving growth and competitiveness," said Riju Vashisht, Chief Growth Officer, Genpact . "Our ongoing investment in advanced technologies helps our enterprise clients innovate and harness the power of data and AI to drive business value today and shape the future of the ever-evolving finance function."

Everest Group evaluated 33 global FAO providers through its rigorous annual RFI process, client references, and market analysis. Leaders are distinguished by their superior technology capabilities, innovative engagement models, ongoing investment in F&A capabilities, and operational scale to meet diverse client needs.

"Genpact has further strengthened its capabilities in upstream processes such as enterprise risk management and FP&A, as well as its transformation advisory capabilities, to support clients in end-to-end finance transformation," said Vignesh Kannan, Vice President, Everest Group . "A significant investment in generative AI, focused investments in tools and platforms, an outcome-oriented approach, and good client satisfaction ratings have solidified Genpact's position as a Leader in Everest Group's 2024 Finance and Accounting Outsourcing (FAO) Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment."

Genpact's Leader ranking reflects its ability to:



Combine deep F&A expertise with data, technology, and AI capabilities to deliver value-based solutions that meet each client's specific requirements.

Empower clients to reimagine F&A with an applied AI lens to drive transformational business outcomes.

Offer industry-specific solutions with embedded consulting capabilities to deliver F&A and digital transformation services. Offer end-to-end Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) services , including ESG reporting, data management, controls, and carbon accounting.

Genpact integrates Enterprise Risk and Compliance (ERC) services with F&A to deliver comprehensive solutions including, controls transformation,

Sarbanes-Oxley Act (SOX) compliance, internal audit, audit analytics, regulatory compliance, and value-added tax (VAT) recovery. The company continues to invest in advanced technologies, launching a generative AI Center of Excellence and AI innovation centers to co-create solutions with clients for anomaly detection, vendor inquiry resolution, and information summarization.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G ) is a global professional services and solutions firm delivering outcomes that shape the future. Our 125,000+ people across 30+ countries are driven by our innate curiosity, entrepreneurial agility, and desire to create lasting value for clients. Powered by our purpose – the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people – we serve and transform leading enterprises, including the Fortune Global 500, with our deep business and industry knowledge, digital operations services, and expertise in data, technology, and AI.

