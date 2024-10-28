Vance proposes probable peace conditions for Ukraine

(MENAFN) J.D. Vance, the candidate for vice president under Donald Trump, has put forward the idea that Ukraine may need to consider ceding some of its claimed territories in exchange for a resolution to the ongoing conflict with Russia. In remarks made during a recent town hall event on News Nation, Vance emphasized the exhaustion experienced by both countries as a result of the prolonged warfare.



During the discussion, which also covered various domestic issues like abortion, migration, and housing, Vance highlighted the severe toll the conflict has taken on both nations. He noted that both Russia and Ukraine are struggling to recruit enough personnel for their military efforts, with significant challenges in sourcing both men and women for the front lines. Additionally, Vance pointed out the dire state of their economies and the extensive destruction that has occurred in many regions due to the fighting.



Vance suggested that in order to bring an end to the hostilities, both sides would likely need to make concessions. When asked directly whether he believed Ukraine might ultimately have to relinquish some of its territory to Russia, he expressed that this could very well be a decision that Ukraine would have to confront. He remarked, “When you talk to… Ukrainian leaders, especially in private but even in public, they’re starting to say this now. They’re saying this can’t go on forever. They don’t have the manpower, they don’t have the equipment, they don’t have the money. And so, I think ultimately… Ukraine is going to have to make that decision.”



Vance's comments reflect a growing sentiment among some observers that a pragmatic approach may be necessary to achieve a resolution, as both countries grapple with the profound impacts of the conflict.

