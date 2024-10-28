Left Wins Nationally, Right Takes Key Cities in Chilean Vote

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's recent local and regional have painted a nuanced picture of the country's climate. The two-day process, held on October 26-27, 2024, saw a remarkable turnout of 12.7 million voters. This high participation rate stemmed from the newly implemented mandatory voting system.



President Gabriel Boric's left-wing coalition managed to secure a national majority. They clinched victories in several major cities, including Maipú, Puente Alto, Valparaíso, and Viña del Mar. These wins bolstered the government's position in key urban areas.



However, the opposition right-wing partie also scored significant triumphs. They captured important districts in the capital region, such as Santiago, La Florida, and Ñuñoa. These victories demonstrated the opposition's enduring strength in crucial metropolitan areas.



The race for regional governors proved particularly competitive. Only five of the 16 positions were decided in the first round. The remaining 11, including the vital Santiago Metropolitan Region, will proceed to runoff elections next month.







Tomás Vodanovic emerged as the standout candidate of the election. The incumbent mayor of Maipú secured re-election with an impressive 210,000 votes, representing 70% of the total. His landslide victory highlighted strong local support for the ruling coalition.



The opposition celebrated its most notable win in Santiago itself. Mario Desbordes defeated the incumbent communist mayor Irací Hassler, shifting control of the capital to the right-wing alliance. This result carries symbolic weight in Chilean politics.



These elections took place against a backdrop of economic challenges and security concerns. Chile has grappled with high inflation and sluggish growth in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rising crime rates and the spread of organized crime have also become pressing issues.

President Boric's approval ratings have hovered around 30% in recent months. While showing slight improvement, these figures reflect ongoing public dissatisfaction with the government's performance. The mixed election results mirror this complex political landscape.



The upcoming runoff elections for regional governors will be closely watched. Their outcomes, especially in the Santiago region, may provide further insights into the national political mood. These results could influence strategies for the 2025 presidential election.



Boric praised the high turnout and smooth electoral process as a testament to Chile's democratic strength. However, the mixed results suggest he still faces hurdles in building broader support for his reform agenda.



As Chile moves forward, newly elected local leaders will play a crucial role. They must address issues like public safety, economic development, and quality of life in their communities. Their success or failure may shape the country's political future.

