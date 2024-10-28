Toobit To List Meditoc (MDTI) For Spot Trading On October 29, 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire )





Toobit is pleased to announce the upcoming listing of Meditoc (MDTI) for spot trading on October 29, 2024, at 8AM UTC. Meditoc is an innovative community designed to enhance the medical experience by providing reliable information and verified reviews of medical institutions.

What is Meditoc?

Meditoc aims to tackle the challenges faced in the medical tourism and beauty medical tourism industries by leveraging blockchain technology. This platform addresses issues such as information asymmetry and opacity, offering a transparent space for consumers and healthcare providers alike. Users can share their experiences, ensuring that data generated in related industries is both accurate and accessible.

The Meditoc token serves as the backbone of this platform, providing significant benefits for users seeking beauty and medical tourism services. Transactions are facilitated through internal points, and tokens earned through participation can be converted into discounts, offering users better prices on medical services.

Key Features for Users:

– Top Institutions in One Place : Meditoc eliminates the hassle of searching by consolidating information about various medical institutions, allowing users to choose according to their specific needs and preferences.

– Verified Reviews : Say goodbye to unreliable information. Meditoc employs a verification algorithm to ensure that all reviews and data are trustworthy, providing users with peace of mind.

– Online Reservation : Users can secure their bookings effortlessly with a 10% pre-paid voucher, eliminating the need for phone calls or emails.

– Mileage System : Engage with the community by sharing experiences and earn points for future consultations, rewarding users for their participation.

Benefits for Medical Institutions:

– Targeted Marketing : Meditoc offers tailored marketing strategies utilizing big data and collaboration with influencers to optimize outreach and engagement.

– Online Advertisement : Institutions can enhance their visibility with various advertising options, including banners, videos, and sponsored placements, all within a single platform.

The listing of MDTI on Toobit marks a significant step forward in promoting transparency and trust in the medical tourism sector. With the Meditoc platform, users can confidently access medical services while institutions benefit from improved marketing strategies.

Join Meditoc and Toobit in revolutionizing the medical tourism experience, where reliability meets innovation!

About Toobit

Toobit is a global crypto exchange, dedicated to providing fair and transparent trading experiences. With ample liquidity and market depth, Toobit ensures efficient and secure transactions for traders worldwide and is committed to providing a secure and user-friendly environment for trading a diverse range of digital assets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Yvonne Z.

Email: ...

Website: