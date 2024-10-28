Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Legal Cooperation
Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met Minister of Justice of Saudi Arabia H E Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al Samaani, who is visiting the country, yesterday. The meeting addressed areas of legal and judicial cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and ways to enhance and develop it.
