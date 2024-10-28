Qatar, Saudi Arabia Discuss Legal Cooperation

Minister of Justice and of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ibrahim bin Ali Al Mohannadi met Minister of Justice of Saudi Arabia H E Dr. Walid bin Mohammed Al Samaani, who is visiting the country, yesterday. The meeting addressed areas of and judicial cooperation between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and ways to enhance and develop it.

