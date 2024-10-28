Japan Ruling Coalition Loses Lower House Majority

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, Oct 28 (KUNA) -- Japan's ruling coalition lost its majority in the Lower House on Sunday, according to official results released Monday.

Prime Shigeru Ishiba's Liberal Party (LDP) alone secured 191 seats, a massive loss from the 256 it held before the election, showing voter distrust in the party following its funds scandal.

Its smaller coalition partner Komeito finished with 24 seats, down from 32.

Combined, the LDP- Komeito ally won 215 seats, failing to secure a majority of 233 seats in the 465-member strong lower house, which has the power to appoint a prime minister.

The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party secured 148 seats, exceeding its previous lower house tally of 98 seats, and the Japan Innovation Party won 38 seats.

"I recognize that we are being judged very harshly. We must accept this with humility and solemnity," Ishiba said late Sunday in NHK's TV program.

A total 1,344 candidates ran for the 465 seats at stake -- 289 from single-seat constituencies and 176 through proportional representation in 11 regions. Voter turnout was expected to be around 53.84 percent, public broadcaster NHK said.

According to NHK, in order to continue his administration, the premier plans to request cooperation from parties with which he shares common policies. (end)

