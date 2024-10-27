VSP Fire Investigation - Barnard

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A2002033

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. David Hurwitch

STATION: Williston Barracks – Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit

CONTACT#: 802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: October 27, 2024, at 0600 hours

LOCATION: Morgan Hill Rd., Barnard, VT

INCIDENT: Fire investigation

VICTIM: Richard Keating

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barnard, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On Sunday, Oct. 27, the Barnard Fire Department was dispatched to a reported forest fire on Morgan Hill Road in Barnard. When fire crews arrived, they discovered a large forest fire, along with two camps that had been destroyed by the fire. Mutual aid was requested from the surrounding communities.

As part of the Barnard Fire Chief's assessment of the scene he contacted the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and requested assistance in determining the origin and cause of the fire event.

Members of the Department of Public Safety Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit responded to the fire scene and conducted a scene examination and spoke with witnesses. The origin of the fire was determined to be on the exterior of the building. The cause is believed to be related to the improper disposal of ashes from a wood stove. The fire spread to the surrounding woods and is currently being fought by the Barnard Fire Department along with mutual aid from the surrounding communities.

Richard Keating, the camp owner, suffered non-life-threatening injuries associated with this fire. The camp and its contents were destroyed. One other camp also was destroyed by the fire.

The public should be aware that fire suppression efforts will be ongoing, and smoke may be visible for several days. Dry and windy conditions have added to the difficulty in fire suppression efforts.

Anyone with information about this fire or who may have been in the area of the fire during the early morning hours of October 27, 2024, is asked to contact the State Police at 802-878-7111.

