Afghan Athletes Have Good Reputation Globally: Khalilah Ali

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Renowned International Boxer Mohammad Ali Keley's Wife Khalilah Ali has said that Afghan have a good reputation and positive image internationally and asked them to take full advantage of available opportunities and participate in world Olympic competitions.

Khalilah Ali and her delegation arrived in Afghanistan on October 25.

She held a meeting with officials of the Olympic Committee and Physical Training in Kabul today (Sunday).

She said that Afghan athletes have a good name at the world level and they have a good opportunity in the field of sports, they should use it and participate in the world Olympic competitions.

Khalilah Ali said that she visited Afghanistan in the past as well but now security is stable and the law and order situation has improved.

Atta Amin, one of the delegation members, said that they were interested in using Afghanistan lapis lazuli in the manufacturing of trophies for FIFA and Olympic competitions.

He said they have planned to construct a stadium for sports and Olympic games but did not provide more details about the time and financial cost of the project.

He also exhibited the lapis lazuli of Afghanistan, in which the fingerprint of the world boxing player Muhammad Ali was engraved.

Hafiz Ahmad Jan Zadran, professional and technical head of the Olympic Committee, said that now Afghanistan was stable and peaceful and everyone could come and visit.

He said there was more development and progress in Afghanistan's sport in the past three years.

He said if an individual or a firm wanted to build sports stadium in Afghanistan they were ready to provide land. He assured the visiting delegation of full cooperation.

