First Batch Of Fuel To Supply Lebanese Army Arrives In Beirut : QFFD
Date
10/27/2024 2:00:51 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Fund for Development (QFFD) announced that the first batch of fuel to support the Lebanese army had arrived at the port of Beirut.
The Qatari assistance aims at bolstering the capabilities of the Lebanese army in addressing the increasing security challenges, and supporting the continuity of its vital operations in light of the current economic conditions.
QFFD provided a similar support last year, supplying the Lebanese army with $30 million worth of fuel for six months.
