Gavin Megaw Exits Hanover
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Gavin Megaw, the president and managing partner of strategic communications firm Hanover, has announced he is stepping down at the end of February after 15 years with the agency.
Megaw (pictured) joined Hanover in 2011 as group MD of a new corporate, brand and strategy division, and was promoted to lead the agency three years ago as founder Charles Lewington moved from CEO to chairman.
Before Hanover, Megaw was director of marketing and communications for the English Football League and was a board director at FleishmanHillard, where he led corporate communications and issues management.
Lewington – who founded Hanover in 1998 after a high-profile career as a journalist and then as director of communications for the UK Conservative Party – sold the firm to Canadian holding company Avenir Global in 2019. He will now step back in to lead the agency on an interim basis while a new chief is found, internally or externally.
Megaw told PRovoke Media:“I love this company, I love our people, and I'm proud of everything we've done together, but it's time for me to find a new challenge for the next 10 years of my career.”
In a LinkedIn post, Megaw said Hanover was“without question, the best thing I've ever done.” He added:“I've loved it. We've always tried to hire brilliant people, and I've no doubt the team will keep doing what they do best, combining sharp thinking with first-class delivery, and making a real difference for our amazing clients every day. Late last year, I realised I was ready for a new challenge. Stepping back will give me the space to focus properly on what comes next.”
Megaw also said Lewington had been“a supportive mentor and a real friend,” and that Avenir Global had been“thoughtful and professional” during the acquisition and had given him“support and freedom” to run the business.
“When I leave the building for the last time, I know I'll be emotional. I've had a blast, and I've made so many friends. I'll always be a proud backer of Hanover and its people,” he said.
In response to Megaw's announcement, Lewington – who is also honorary president of the PRCA – told PRovoke Media:“Hanover and I owe Gavin a huge debt of gratitude. He has been a first-class team player, unswervingly loyal and committed to fighting for the best outcomes for clients and our consultants, and leaves a hole in the business which will be hard to fill.”
