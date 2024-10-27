Bannu: SHO Among Two Police Officers Killed In Firing Incident

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In Bannu's Jani Khel and Mamti Khel areas, unidentified gunmen opened fire on police, resulting in the deaths of SHO Syed Rehman and officer Saeed. According to sources, SHO Syed Rehman was on a routine patrol when the assailants launched the sudden attack, fatally injuring both officers.

Following the incident, a large police force and Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) teams were dispatched to the scene to investigate, and the bodies were taken to a hospital for postmortem examination.

Also Read: Nine Security Personnel Killed, Three in Dera Ismail Khan Terrorist Attack

The attack has raised security concerns in the area, and authorities are actively working to identify and apprehend those responsible.