Kuwait Army: Fire Breaks Out In Warehouse At Mubarekiya Camp

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 27 (KUNA) - A fire broke out on Sunday in a warehouse containing furniture and stationery belonging to the Local Department located in Mubarekiya camps, said the Kuwaiti Army. The said in a press statement that its firefighting teams, backed by firefighting teams from the Kuwait Fire Force, immediately headed to the site and are currently dealing with the fire. (end) mk

