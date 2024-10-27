GCC Chief Cites Knowhow Exchange As Key To Fight Climate Change
10/27/2024 9:08:38 AM
RIYADH, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- The exchange of knowledge is fundamental in keeping the threats posed by climate change at bay, the chief of the Gulf Cooperation Council said on Sunday, citing the process as a prelude to proper decisions on the matter.
GCC member states "possess the capabilities" needed to fight climate change and ensure a prosperous future in terms of "sustainable" energy, Jassem Al-Bedaiwi told a Saudi-hosted international forum on carbon neutrality efforts, saying the matter was among the six-nation bloc's core concerns.
The Gulf Arab bloc is committed towards its sustainable energy transition plans and goals, he underlined, which include ramping up joint investment projects as part of efforts to inevitably become carbon-neutral, added the GCC chief. (end)
