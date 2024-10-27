Turkish main exchange ends Friday’s session with gains

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, closed on Friday with a modest gain, finishing at 8,908.47 points, marking a 0.40 percent increase from the previous day’s close. The trading session opened at 8,843.64 points, climbing 35.63 points from Thursday’s levels. Over the course of the day, the fluctuated between a low of 8,782.55 and a peak of 8,921.64, reflecting moderate volatility within the market.



Among the listed on the index, 59 recorded gains while 34 saw declines, with total transaction volume reaching a robust 60 billion Turkish liras (about USD1.74 billion). This level of trading activity highlights strong investor interest across various sectors. The BIST 100’s overall market capitalization stood at an impressive 7.77 trillion liras (USD227.5 billion), underscoring the growing valuation and scale of Türkiye’s primary stock exchange amid rising investor participation.



As of 7:05 pm local time (1605 GMT), the Turkish lira was trading at 34.2930 to the US dollar, 37.0815 to the euro, and 44.5015 to the British pound. These exchange rates reflect ongoing pressures on the Turkish lira against major global currencies, impacted by both domestic economic factors and broader global market trends.



In commodities, gold was priced at USD2,736.60 per ounce, indicating sustained demand for precious metals amidst economic uncertainties. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil traded around USD75.40 per barrel, pointing to a stable range for energy prices, which is crucial for global markets and energy-dependent sectors within Türkiye. Both the strong performance of the BIST 100 and these commodity prices highlight the balancing act investors are navigating between risk and reward in the current economic climate.

