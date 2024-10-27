Erdogan says Turkey ‘determined’ to engage with BRICS

(MENAFN) At the 16th annual leaders' summit of BRICS, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized his country’s determination to enhance cooperation with the group, which he believes plays a crucial role in fostering a just global order. Speaking from Kazan, Russia, where he was joined by several ministers, Erdogan highlighted Türkiye's recent application for BRICS membership, signaling a strategic shift in Ankara's international alliances.



During his address, Erdogan stated, “Türkiye is determined to develop dialogue with BRICS,” emphasizing the importance of the ties his country has already cultivated with BRICS member states based on mutual respect and mutually beneficial cooperation. He articulated the significance of collaborative efforts among nations, especially in the face of increasing socio-economic instability and a shifting global power dynamic.



The Turkish president critiqued existing international frameworks established post-World War II, asserting that they are increasingly ineffective in addressing the contemporary challenges confronting the global community. In light of these issues, Erdogan called for stronger unity among nations through multilateral platforms to seek sensible solutions to common problems.



He underscored that deepening cooperation within BRICS and similar organizations could contribute to equitable global development and enhanced security. Erdogan noted Türkiye's active participation as a member or co-founder of various international groups, including the G20, which reflects Ankara's commitment to engaging on the world stage.



As Türkiye seeks to solidify its role within BRICS, Erdogan’s remarks indicate a broader strategy aimed at diversifying partnerships and reinforcing alliances that align with his country's interests in an evolving geopolitical landscape. This commitment to collaboration within BRICS underscores Türkiye's ambition to play a more influential role in shaping global discourse and addressing pressing international challenges.

