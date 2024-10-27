Iran's Leader: Downplaying Israel's Attack Is A Mistake

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in his first reaction to Israel's attack, stated that the“Zionist has made a miscalculation” and should not be“underestimated.”

Today, Sunday, October 27, in a meeting with the families of Iran's fallen soldiers, remarked that Israel is“exaggerating” its attack on Iran.

Without directly referencing the ongoing efforts by Iranian officials to downplay Israel's attack, he added that“underestimating it is also wrong.”

The Iranian leader emphasized that Israel has made a miscalculation about Iran and said,“The power, determination, and ingenuity of the Iranian nation and its youth must be made clear to them.”

Meanwhile, Tasnim News Agency, an outlet affiliated with the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, republished Khamenei's speech using the hashtag“True Promise 3.”

The term“True Promise” refers to a series of Iranian missile attacks on Israel, and the use of“True Promise 3” serves as a warning to Israel.

Khamenei's statements signal Iran's resolve not to downplay the recent Israeli attacks, while simultaneously warning against overestimating or underestimating their significance.

By invoking the term“True Promise 3,” the Iranian leadership seems to be indicating potential retaliatory actions, reflecting heightened tensions in the region.

The messaging from Iranian media, coupled with Khamenei's rhetoric, reveals a complex narrative that combines caution, defiance, and strategic signaling towards Israel.

These developments indicate that both countries are engaged in an ongoing war of words, with threats and warnings that could escalate into further conflict.

