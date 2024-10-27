Frontline Update: 174 Combat Engagements Over Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On October 26, Ukraine's Defense Forces engaged in 174 battles with the Russian forces on the frontlines. In the Pokrovsk sector, the Ukrainian defenders repelled 41 assaults, while in the Kurakhove sector, they pushed back 43 attacks.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine posted operational updates as of 08:00 on Sunday, October 27.

Updated information shows that yesterday, the enemy launched a missile strike using one missile, carried out 77 airstrikes, and dropped 124 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on the Ukrainian positions and settlements. Additionally, over 4,800 artillery attacks were recorded, including 208 from multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS), with around 1,600 kamikaze drones deployed.

The aggressor conducted airstrikes in areas such as Khrapivshchyna, Yablunivka, Myropillia, Basivka, Hoptivka, Kozacha Lopan, Odradne, Pishchane, Hlushkivka, Berestove, Zahryzove, Terny, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Kostiantynivka, Myrnohrad, Uspenivka, Mali Shcherbaky, Mala Tokmachka, Lvove.

The Ukrainian aviation, missile units, and artillery struck two enemy command observation posts, six personnel and equipment clusters, one air defense system, and two enemy artillery units.

In the Kharkiv sector the Russian forces attacked the Ukrainian positions near Vovchansk and Starytsia seven times.

In the Kupiansk sector the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 14 attacks near the settlements of Kindrashivka, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, Kruhliakivka, Zahryzove, Vyshneve, Berestove, and Pershotravneve. The enemy actively deployed bomber and assault aviation for strikes in this direction.

In the Siversk sector the Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy assaults near Bilohorivka.

In the Toretsk sector the Russian forces launched nine attacks with aviation support near Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector the Ukrainian defenders stopped 41 enemy assaults around Vozdvyzhenka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Krasnyi Yar, Mykolaivka, and Selydove. The highest concentration of enemy attacks was near Selydove.

In the Kurakhove sector Ukraine's Defense Forces thwarted 43 attacks, mainly near Antonivka and Katerynivka, with additional attacks toward Novoselydivka, Hostre, Dalnie, Kostiantynivka, and Yelyzavetivka.

In the Vremivka sector the enemy conducted five assaults near Bohoyavlenka and Novoukrainka.

In the Orikhiv sector the Russian forces made one unsuccessful assault on the Ukrainian positions.

In the Prydniprovske sector five unsuccessful attempts were made by the enemy to dislodge the Ukrainian Defense Forces units.

The operation is ongoing in Russia's Kursk region . The Russian aircraft bombed their own villages and towns, conducting 30 airstrikes with 45 guided bombs.

In the Volyn and Polissia sectors no signs of offensive group formations by the enemy have been spotted.

In the border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions, artillery and aviation strikes from the Russian territory targeted the Ukrainian settlements.

According to Ukrinform, Russia's estimated personnel losses from February 24, 2022, to October 27, 2024, total approximately 689,040, with 1,440 of those over the past day.