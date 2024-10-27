Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 5 People In Southern Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 27 (KUNA) -- A series of carried out by the Israeli forces, targeting southern Lebanon, resulted in the death of five people, reported the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) on Sunday.

According to NNA, three people were killed in an on the southern town of Baflia, while two others were killed, and one was injured, in a separate strike on the town of Burj Al-Shemali.

The report stated that overnight, the Israeli occupation aircraft launched intense strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, targeting areas surrounding Al-Hadath, Burj Al-Barajneh, and Haret Hreik, which destroyed several buildings and caused extensive damage to homes.

The agency further noted that airstrikes also hit the city of Nabatieh and multiple other cities in southern Lebanon, as well as the city of Hermel in the Beqaa Valley.

Since September 23, Lebanon has been witnessing intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation across various regions, resulting in significant casualties, widespread damage, and the displacement of hundreds of thousands. (end)

