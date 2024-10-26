Israeli Airstrikes Kill 6 More Civilians In South Lebanon
BEIRUT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Two Israeli air raids on the town of Jdeidet Marjeyoun in southern Lebanon on Saturday killed 6 people and injured another, the National news agency reported.
An Israeli airstrike on the outskirts of the town of Zrarieh also in south Lebanon, caused a number of civilian casualties, the NNA pointed out.
The Israeli warplanes launched raids on the southern towns of Khiyam, Saksakieh, Nabatieh Al-Fawqa and Al-Kharayeb, it reported.
The NNA added that the Hermel border area in northeastern Lebanon was also attacked by the Israeli jetfighters. (Pick up previous)
