Prime Minister Holds Phone Call With Iranian Foreign Minister
Date
10/26/2024 2:24:13 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani on Saturday held a phone call with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran HE Abbas Araghchi.
During the call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, in addition to latest developments in the region.
HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs reiterated during the call Qatar's condemnation of Israel's targeting of the Islamic Republic of Iran, deeming it a violation of Iran's sovereignty and a clear breach of international law
His Excellency expressed the State of Qatar's utmost concern over the grave consequences of this escalation, stressing that it is important for all parties to exercise restraint and avoid everything that would de-stabilize security and stability in the region.
