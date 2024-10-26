(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Girls Inc. Expands Reach in Greater Pittsburgh Through Merger with Strong Women, Strong Girls

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- PITTSBURGH – October 23, 2024 – Girls Inc . is proud to announce the integration of the Pittsburgh chapter of Strong Women, Strong Girls (SWSG), a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering girls and young women through mentorship and skill-building programs. This strategic expansion allows Girls Inc. to strengthen its mission of inspiring all girls to be strong, smart, and bold while significantly increasing its reach and impact in the Greater Pittsburgh area.Established in 2004, SWSG has been dedicated to championing the aspirations of girls from under-resourced communities through innovative, multigenerational mentoring programs. With this merger, SWSG which currently works with girls in grades 3–5, will now be able to serve girls as they transition into middle and high school through Girls Inc.'s established programs, allowing both organizations to expand their impact into additional grades and create a continuous support system. This new relationship also establishes a Girls Inc. presence for the first time in Pittsburgh, marking an important milestone in the organization's national growth. The new affiliate will be known as Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh and Marissa Escajeda, the newly promoted CEO of SWSG, will lead the organization.“We are thrilled to join the Girls Inc. network and expand our girl-serving work in the Greater Pittsburgh area,” said Aleya Crable Jennings, Board Chair, Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh.“With this partnership, we are deepening SWSG's mission of serving girls through our innovative mentorship model while increasing our advocacy and commitment to our elementary school program participants, college women, professional mentors, and the local community. This exciting moment for our organization strengthens our work and equips us to serve more girls to reach their full potential, starting with girls as young as age 5 through to young adult women. We are looking forward to a bright future together with Girls Inc.”The newly integrated programs, including 300 college student volunteers who provide guidance to hundreds of girls across Pittsburgh, will join Girls Inc.'s 160 year-old network of 75 Affiliates across the United States and Canada that utilize research-based programming proven to support girls' development into healthy, educated, and independent adults. This collaboration ensures a seamless continuation of SWSG's Pittsburgh programs, as Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh starting October 28, 2024.“We're so proud to be a part of the Girls Inc. family, which will expand our opportunities to grow and support the next generation of women leaders,” said Marissa Escajeda, Chief Executive Officer of Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh.“Through this alignment, we are better positioned to provide vital resources and mentorship to more girls in the community, allowing them to grow into confident leaders.”For more information about Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh or the merger with Strong Women Strong Girls Pittsburgh, please visit swsg or contact Marissa Escajeda at ....About Girls Inc.Girls Inc. is a network of local organizations that works with schools and in communities across the United States and Canada. Through direct service and advocacy, Girls Inc. equips girls-particularly girls from low-income communities and girls of color-with the knowledge and skills to effect positive changes in their lives and become leaders who will change the world. Professionally trained staff and volunteers provide mentorship, safe spaces, and programming that address the unique challenges girls face and are proven to help girls succeed. Together with partners and supporters, Girls Inc. is building the new generation of leaders. girlsinc.

Marissa Escajeda

Girls Inc. of Greater Pittsburgh

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.