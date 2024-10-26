Modi applauds ‘strong friendship’ with Russia

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Narendra Modi has expressed his appreciation for the "close coordination and deep friendship" between India and Russia during bilateral discussions with Russian President Vladimir at the BRICS Summit in Kazan. The meeting highlights the enduring strategic partnership between the two nations, which both leaders noted continues to grow.



During their talks, Putin emphasized the expanding cooperation between India and Russia, highlighting the active communication between their foreign ministers and the positive trajectory of bilateral trade. He remarked, “We’re seeing a strengthening of cooperation between our legislatures; our foreign ministers are in constant contact, and bilateral trade is showing good dynamics.” Putin also conveyed Russia’s gratitude for India's role within BRICS, given that both countries are founding members of the organization. He humorously noted, “Our relations are so tight that I thought you would understand me without translation.”



This meeting marks Modi’s second visit to Russia in 2023, underscoring the importance of the relationship. Modi reflected on his previous trip to Moscow in July, stating that it had further solidified cooperation across various sectors.



Over the past two years, bilateral trade has surged nearly threefold, reaching approximately $65 billion. This increase is largely attributed to India’s rising imports of energy, fertilizers, and coal from Russia. During their discussions in July, the two leaders set an ambitious target of achieving $100 billion in trade by 2030. However, both acknowledged the necessity of addressing the current trade imbalance, which sees Indian exports to Russia falling below $5 billion in the last fiscal year.



As Modi and Putin navigate this growing partnership, the emphasis on strengthening trade ties and enhancing mutual cooperation illustrates a commitment to a robust and resilient relationship between India and Russia in the evolving global landscape.

