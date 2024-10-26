Cairo Concerned Over Mideast Accelerated Escalation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Egypt has voiced concerns over perilous accelerated escalation in the Middle East as Israeli launched on Iran earlier in the day.

Cairo deplored all measures that threaten security and stability of the region, and fragile situation and conflict, Egyptian Foreign affirmed on Saturday.

Egypt warned against the ongoing escalation that will lead - either internationally or due to miscalculations - to slipping the region into hazardous confrontations which threaten international and regional security, it added.

In addition, Egypt affirmed its stance calling for a quick ceasefire in the Gaza Strip within a framework of a deal during which hostages are released, according to the statement.

This is the only way for de-escalation and a basis, which results in approving required lull in this critical condition in the region, it stated.

Egypt renewed its call for an immediate ceasefire in Lebanon and the need of respecting Lebanon's sovereignty over its all territories.

Cairo further reiterated the necessity of respecting international law, international humanitarian law, the UN Charter, and states' sovereignty, their unity and territorial integrity.

Earlier in the day, Iran emphasized that Israeli occupation launched attacks on several sites, killing two Iranian soldiers and causing "limited" damage. (end)

asm







MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820394