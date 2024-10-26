Ukrainian Forces Shot Down 44 Russian Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully shot down 44 enemy strike drones.

This was reported via Telegram by the Ukrainian Air Force, as shared by Ukrinform.

"As a result of air combat, as of 12:00, October 26, 44 enemy drones have been confirmed downed in Kirovohrad, Sumy, Chernihiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Kursk regions," the message reads.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, one drone left the airspace over Ukraine heading towards Belarus. A total of 44 Russian drones were lost locationally, while one enemy drone is still in the airspace over Ukraine.

In total, the radio-engineering troops of the Air Force detected and tracked 98 enemy air attack assets: three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles (launched from Crimea); two Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missiles (fired from the airspace over Bryansk region, Russia); two unidentified type missiles (from Belgorod region, Russia); and 91 enemy drones (launch areas: Kursk, Orel – Russia).

Also, the enemy conducted missile strikes on civilian infrastructure in Sumy region and Dnipro, resulting in civilian casualties.

As reported, overnight, the enemy launched three missile strikes on Dnipro. Twenty people were injured, and four people, including a 14-year-old child, were killed. Police documented damage to buildings at three locations in Dnipro. Over ten high-rise buildings, two private houses, medical facility buildings, a garage, and thirty civilian vehicles were damaged.

In Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, a Russian strike drone hit a residential building, resulting in one fatality and six injuries.