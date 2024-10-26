Lebanese PM Condemns Zionists' Killing Of Journalists In Lebanon

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) BEIRUT, Oct 26 (NNN-NNA) – Lebanese Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, condemned yesterday, the Israeli Zionist attack that killed journalists and correspondents in south-east Lebanon, saying, it represents a continuation of the“war crimes” committed by the Israeli regime's forces.

“This deliberate aggression indeed aims to terrorise the media, to cover up the crimes and destruction being committed by the Zionist regime,” said a statement released by Mikati's office.

“I have given my directives ... to add this new crime to the series of files documented with the Israeli regime's crimes that will be submitted to the relevant international references, so that the international community can stop what is happening,” the prime minister added.

Three journalists were killed, and three others were injured early yesterday, in an Israeli Zionist drone strike, that targeted their residence, in a hotel on the western edge of the town of Hasbaya.

As always, the regime's military has not commented, but denied targeting journalists.– NNN-NNA