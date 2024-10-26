Kuwait Strongly Denounces Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Saturday strongly denounced and rejected the Israeli occupation's overnight aggression on Iran.

In a press release, the ministry said the aggression reflects "the policy of chaos adopted by Israeli occupying forces by breaching countries' sovereignty, jeopardizing regional security and breaking international law principles and norms as well as international charters.

It restated Kuwait's call on the international community and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to halt such practices that pose a menace to the region's future and peoples and that underline the necessity of taking earnest steps to maintain regional security and stability as per international laws and charters. (end)

