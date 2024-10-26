Kuwait Strongly Denounces Israeli Occupation Attack On Iran
Date
10/26/2024 7:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday strongly denounced and rejected the Israeli occupation's overnight aggression on Iran.
In a press release, the ministry said the aggression reflects "the policy of chaos adopted by Israeli occupying forces by breaching countries' sovereignty, jeopardizing regional security and breaking international law principles and norms as well as international charters.
It restated Kuwait's call on the international community and United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to halt such practices that pose a menace to the region's future and peoples and that underline the necessity of taking earnest steps to maintain regional security and stability as per international laws and charters. (end)
mt
MENAFN26102024000071011013ID1108820360
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.