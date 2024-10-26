Emirati MP Mohammad Al-Yamahi Elected Pres. Of Arab Parliament
10/26/2024 7:08:04 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
CAIRO, Oct 26 (KUNA) -- Emirati MP Mohammad Al-Yamahi won a two-year term presidency of the Arab Parliament, after receiving 53 votes, compared to eight votes for his Libyan opponent MP Abdulsalam Nasiya.
The voting took place on Saturday at the General Secretariat of the Arab League, headed by Egyptian parliament MP Yusri Al-Maazi. The election was held with the participation of 63 out of 88 MPs in the Arab Parliament.
Al-Yamahi, who succeeded president Adel Al-Asoomi, is a member of the UAE's federal Supreme Council and was serving as vice president of the Arab Parliament. (end)
