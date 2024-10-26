Benefitmine Announces The Launch Of BFM 2.0 Token Distribution

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Dubai, UAE, 26th October 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , BenefitMine, a web 3.0 ecosystem-based company operating in multiple countries, is excited to share some great news! It has just completed the distribution process of our presale tokens to verified wallet addresses, marking a big step forward in the journey to becoming a trusted name in the world.







Tokens for Verified Wallets

During the recent presale, 14,000 users made transactions in BenefitMine Presale 2.0. After carefully checking each transaction, the BFM team found that 10,562 wallets were verified and eligible to receive the tokens. Some wallet transactions were flagged as possibly fraudulent, so the team took extra steps to ensure that only real and trustworthy users received their tokens.

BFM team is committed to keeping our community safe from scams. For those whose transactions were flagged, don't worry-you'll have a chance to exchange your tokens for new ones once the team has reviewed everything. Another announcement will share more details on how to do this soon.

These steps show BenefitMine's promise to be transparent and keep the users happy. The team is working hard to ensure everyone has an easy and secure experience, whether you're getting BFM tokens or managing them with any wallet.

Keep an eye on our social media for more updates as we grow and bring new things to the

BenefitMine ecosystem.

For more information, contact at:

Website: