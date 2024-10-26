Enemy Drones Using New Tactics Trying To Confuse Air Defenses Kyiv Military Administration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During attacks, enemy UAVs are using new tactics: they approach in waves, with the first waves trying to force our mobile groups to reposition, aiming to create 'corridors' for the subsequent waves.

According to Ukrinform, Mykhailo Shamanov, spokesperson for the Kyiv City Military Administration, stated this on a live broadcast.

"Most are carried out by Shahed drones. These attacks come in waves, mostly at night. Shaheds approach at low altitudes and may circle within a certain zone to draw attention. Their main objective is to confuse our mobile groups, forcing these groups to move, thus creating 'corridors' for the following waves," Shamanov explained.

According to him, nearly all Shahed attacks are repelled by air defense systems, so fortunately, their exact targets are unknown.

"However, we can analyze statements from Russian propaganda channels, which indicate plans to target infrastructure facilities, logistics centers, critical infrastructure, and thermal power plants as winter approaches. For yet another season, they aim to deprive Ukrainians of electricity, heat, gas, and water, but fortunately, thanks to the work of air defense forces, they have not succeeded," said the spokesperson.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 25, a Russian strike drone hit a residential building in Kyiv's Solomianskyi district, killing one person and injuring six others.